KOTA BHARU: The refusal of a gold shop owner to hand over 30 kilogrammes of gold is believed to be the main motive behind his abduction in Palekbang, Tumpat on May 20, said Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat.

He said the 44-year-old victim had allegedly declined a demand from the group for the gold, prompting the suspects to kidnap him in what is believed to be an attempt to extort money.

“However, the ransom was never paid as the victim was released the same day, following swift police action which included launching a statewide operation and roadblocks at strategic locations, including near the border,” he said when contacted today.

Mohd Yusoff said police believe the suspects released the victim after realising the scale of the police operation.

Investigations also revealed that the victim is believed to know the suspects. Efforts are underway to track down four men suspected to be involved, The case is being investigated under Section 365 of the Penal Code for kidnapping with intent to wrongfully confine a person.

The incident came to light after a video clip went viral, showing the victim’s vehicle being intercepted and the man being forcibly taken into a grey Suzuki Swift.