Regent of Johor to attend Singapore’s 60th National Day celebration

SINGAPORE: The Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, will attend Singapore’s 60th National Day Parade (NDP 2025) at the Padang on Saturday.

Singapore’s Foreign Ministry (MFA) said that Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will also attend, representing Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Other regional leaders scheduled to be present include the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

“Singapore is honoured by the presence of dignitaries from our closest neighbours at our milestone celebration.

“Their attendance underscores our shared geographic and historical ties and reflects the enduring strength of our friendships,” the MFA said in a statement on Friday.

NDP 2025, themed Majulah Singapura, will feature the largest number of contingents during the parade and ceremony segment, in celebration of Singapore’s diamond jubilee of independence.