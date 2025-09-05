KUALA LUMPUR: The Real Estate and Housing Developers’ Association (Rehda) Malaysia said the revision of the Sewerage Capital Contribution (SCC) rates by the National Water Services Commission (Span) is expected to benefit the property development industry.

In a statement today, Rehda said under the revised structure, which took effect on March 1, 2025, SCC charges are now categorised into five pricing tiers, ranging from RM1,000 for projects with a unit price of RM80,000 and below to one per cent of the selling price for units priced at RM500,000 and above.

It said the association believes that such a step is crucial in maintaining a healthy property landscape so that affordability will no longer be an issue for homebuyers.

Rehda president Datuk Ho Hon Sang described the revision as a “positive step for all industry stakeholders,” highlighting the government’s responsiveness to the concerns of developers and the broader property market.

He emphasised that the SCC downward revision is one of the many issues that Rehda has consistently advocated for in its numerous engagements with the government.

“We hope that the reduction will enable developers to ultimately pass on the savings to homebuyers.

“We also urge both the federal and state-level government agencies to review other contribution charges affecting the industry, ensuring that they remain fair and reflective of current market conditions,” he added.