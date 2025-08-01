Rela member charged with incest

KUALA PILAH: A member of the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to three counts of incest with a stepdaughter.

The 45-year-old man, who was unrepresented, made the plea before Judge Norma Ismail.

On the first count, he was charged with committing the offence on the girl, who was then 16 years old in a house in Tampin in mid-2019.

The second charge was for committing the offence on the girl, then aged 21, at the same house in the middle of November last year, while the third charge was for committing a similar offence on the girl at a rented room in Tampin at about 1 pm on Dec 6 last year.

The charges were framed under Section 376B (1) of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to 30 years and whipping upon conviction.

No bail was allowed and the court set Feb 12 for mention.

The prosecution was handled by the Deputy Public Prosecutor Goh Hsiao Tung.