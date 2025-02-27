Relaxed ride to Thailand by rail

PETALING JAYA: More Malaysians are opting to travel to Thailand by train, prompted by affordability, comfort and convenience. Many are choosing the Electric Train Service (ETS), which offers a cost-effective and stress-free alternative to flying or driving.

The latest Transport Ministry statistics from 2023 show that ETS ridership increased by 23.3%, with 4,115,242 passengers travelling to Thailand compared with 3,337,781 the previous year.

Checks by theSun found that a round-trip ETS ticket from KL Sentral to Padang Besar in Perlis, the last stop before the Thai border, costs RM234. From there, travellers can board a train to Hat Yai, the largest city in Thailand’s southern Songkhla province, for 50 Thai Baht (RM6.55).

Norazimah Salim, 43, who travelled with her family of five, said taking the ETS was the most practical option.

“Flight tickets are typically more expensive and that doesn’t include the additional cost of getting to the airport. Driving was never an option due to the high toll and fuel costs. Besides, we live in Rawang, Selangor so the long drive would have been exhausting.”

Although the ETS journey to Padang Besar takes nearly five hours, Norazimah appreciates the opportunity to rest and avoid the stress of driving.

“If you’re from the northern states, driving to Thailand might make sense because it’s less tiring. But I once drove to Hat Yai from Selangor, and it was exhausting. One also needs to purchase car insurance that’s valid for Thailand and ensure the vehicle is in good condition,” she said.

Entrepreneur Zamani Hassan, 50, from Tanjung Malim in Perak, said he also prefers to use the ETS for business trips to Thailand.

Zamani, who runs a family restaurant and would be setting up a Ramadan bazaar stall soon, frequently visits Hat Yai to source for ingredients.

“I’ll be going to Hat Yai to buy ingredients like dried longan, assorted nuts, tom yam and other soup paste.

“Thai ingredients are top-notch and taste much better than those available in Malaysia, so I usually buy them in bulk.”

While he often relies on suppliers, Zamani chose to make the trip himself this time, as it was more cost-effective.

“Taking the train and going there in person allows me to select the best ingredients. It’s also cheaper than ordering from suppliers.

“I usually shop at Kim Yong Market in Hat Yai, where I can bargain for better prices and find high-quality ingredients.”

For students like Desmond Kang, 23, from Kedah, taking the ETS to Thailand is the most convenient and affordable travel option.

“My friends and I take the train straight to the border station and continue our journey to Hat Yai from there by bus.

“The ETS from Alor Setar to Padang Besar costs about RM20. We’re staying for just one night and sharing a hotel room, which comes to RM40 each. It’s very convenient, but I think some aspects of the ETS could be improved, like having more toilets since the train can get quite crowded.”

With a budget of just RM150, Kang said he and his friends can enjoy their trip, especially with the affordable food there, while still having enough to do a bit of sightseeing.

On Dec 18 last year, Transport Deputy Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah announced that the government had acquired 10 new ETS train sets.

He said the initiative is part of the ministry’s efforts to ensure safe and efficient ETS services for passengers.

“There is very high demand for ETS services, and we are committed to improving it since it has become the preferred choice for the public, especially during festive seasons and school holidays.”