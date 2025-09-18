Religious teacher pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting 14-year-old boy

KUALA TERENGGANU: A religious school teacher has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy in the Sessions Court.

Mohamad Aswadi Yah, 46, entered his plea before Judge Wan Nor Aklima Wan Salleh on charges framed under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

The alleged offences occurred at a house in Jalan Pantai Batu Rakit, Kampung Mengabang Telong at 9 pm on February 15 this year.

He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment and whipping if found guilty on both charges.

The court granted him bail of 18,000 ringgit with one surety and set November 5 for case mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Nabihah Hanin Ayim prosecuted while lawyer Mohd Irwan Sumadi represented the accused. – Bernama