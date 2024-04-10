Remand extended for 24 individuals including GISBH’s top management

KUALA LUMPUR: The remand order for 24 individuals, including the top management of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH), has been extended for another seven days until Oct 10 to assist in investigations under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM) Act 2022.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, when contacted, confirmed the action against the ‘high-value targets’ related to the GISBH case.

He added that the remand for the wife of another senior GISBH leader has been extended until tomorrow.

Razarudin had earlier said that police would apply for a remand extension for the 24 individuals linked to GISBH, including its top management, to facilitate investigations under ATIPSOM Act 2022.

Previously, these 24 individuals were remanded twice to assist in probe under Section 32(a) of the Child Act 2001, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 14 of the ATIPSOM Act 2022.

They were later re-arrested and remanded for five days starting Monday in connection with the investigation into forced labour under Section 12 of the ATIPSOM Act 2022.

In a statement yesterday, Razarudin said that so far, 93 GISBH members are still under remand, and 34 other individuals have been detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.