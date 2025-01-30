Remand extended for man arrested with 16.6kg of cannabis in Padang Besar

KANGAR: The remand order granted for an unemployed man who was arrested with 16.6 kilogrammes of cannabis, worth RM51,646, in Padang Besar on Jan 22, has been extended for another six days starting tomorrow to assist investigations.

Padang Besar deputy police chief Supt Sarih Salleh said the remand extension for the 21-year-old unemployed man was granted by the Kangar Court Magistrate Nurshahida Abdul Rahim, after his initial remand order, which began on Jan 24, expired today.

“The remand extension for this man has been approved for six more days, starting tomorrow until Feb 5,“ he said briefly in a statement today.

Last Tuesday, Bernama reported that the man was arrested along with the cannabis when he was believed to be delivering the drug in four boxes to a courier company in Padang Besar.

Perlis deputy police chief SAC Baderulhisham Baharudin was quoted as saying that further inspection of the boxes revealed compressed lumps and liquid suspected to be cannabis, and the man is believed to have been acting as a courier to deliver the drugs.

The man is believed to have been paid RM800 for each delivery of the boxes, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.