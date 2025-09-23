‘Remarks by state police chief personal opinion’

PUTRAJAYA: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has downplayed the storm over Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat’s controversial remarks on prosecuting both parties in underage consensual sex cases, stressing that it was nothing more than a personal opinion.

“The figures that were mentioned in Kelantan and the way it was framed, that was his opinion.

“But if giving an opinion shakes the whole country, then what is the issue here? Some people will agree, some will not.

“But in Parliament, the proposal has already been debated, engagement has been done, amendments have been passed.

“So if there is no related Act, then it does not apply. Let it be,” he told reporters after observing operations at the National Registration Department counters on the first day of free MyKad chip replacements yesterday.

Mohd Yusoff had sparked off heated debate after suggesting that legal action be considered against both individuals in cases of what he termed “consensual rape”, arguing that existing laws unfairly placed the burden on the male partner alone.

Saifuddin explained Mohd Yusoff’s remarks were grounded in Kelantan crime statistics which show that more than 90% of reported sexual offences in the state involved consensual acts between underage individuals. Charges are typically brought only against the male.

While Saifuddin stopped short of endorsing the proposal, he said discussions with relevant stakeholders – including the Kelantan Islamic Religious Affairs Department and the Education Department – would continue to find more effective preventive measures.

At the same time, the minister rebuked rights groups for what he called “selective outrage”.

He said they were quick to pounce on the Kelantan police chief’s comments but were silent when police officers were harmed in the line of duty.

“Lawyers for Liberty were quick to challenge.

“But when police officers are injured, when they are hit with stones or pieces of broken flowerpots, there is silence.

“As if human rights only apply to certain people.

“It is unfortunate when a professional group of lawyers only comments on selected statements while staying quiet on others.

“If you want to be a champion of rights, you must be consistent. You cannot be silent in one situation and loud in another,” he added.