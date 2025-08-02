Remember sacrifices of nation’s warriors for peace - Sarawak deputy minister

KUCHING: Malaysians, particularly the young generation, are reminded to never forget the sacrifices made by soldiers who fought to defend the country’s sovereignty, which laid the foundation for the peace and stability enjoyed today.

Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and Public Communications Unit - UKAS), Datuk Abdullah Saidol, said the spirit of patriotism and appreciation for the country’s heroes must be continually nurtured, especially during the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations.

“Many of our soldiers shed blood for the country. Some are still alive, proudly wearing medals on their chests and standing tall and full of spirit when the Negaraku song is played. Their faces reflect the deep love they have for the country.

“These are the people who sacrificed for all of us. So, let us not let their struggle be in vain,” he said during the launch of the state-level National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang here today.

He said the government continues to face numerous challenges in ensuring that the people live in peace and harmony, whereby this harmonious atmosphere must always be appreciated by all levels of society.

“Don’t take the peace we have for granted. If we were abroad, we might not be able to enjoy the same calm and secure environment. Sarawak is a shining example of how harmony among communities can be preserved,” he said.

Despite heavy rain, the ceremony remained lively, with the flagging off of the Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang (KMJG) convoy and the 2025 MADANI Carnival. being held at the venue.

The event also featured performances by PENTARAMA, Jualan Rahmah booths, exhibitions from various government departments and agencies, and community sales stalls by the MADANI Community in Kuching. - Bernama