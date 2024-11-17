Renowned composer S. Atan laid to rest

KUALA LUMPUR: Renowned composer Datuk S. Atan was laid to rest at the Sungai Kantan Muslim Cemetery in Kajang at 11 am today.

Earlier, his remains were brought to Masjid Jamek Pekan Kajang for funeral prayers at about 9 am.

Over 100 people, including family members, relatives, friends and fellow artists, were present to pay their last respects.

S. Atan, whose real name was Hashim Said, breathed his last at the age of 75 at his residence in Taman Bukit Kajang Baru, Selangor, yesterday afternoon due to a lung infection.

He was renowned for his catchy Melayu Deli songs, which were recorded by popular singers such as the late Datuk Sharifah Aini, the late Datuk Sudirman Arshad, Noor Kumalasari, Herman Tino and Zaleha Hamid.

Among evergreen popular Raya songs he penned are Menjelang Hari Raya, sung by Datuk DJ Dave; Dari Jauh Ku Pohon Maaf (Sudirman); Cahaya Aidilfitri (Black Dog Bone); Salam Aidilfitri (Datuk Jamal Abdillah); Hari Mulia (Datuk Sheila Majid); and Indah Beraya Di Desa (Azlina Aziz).