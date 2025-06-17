PETALING JAYA: A car repossession agent was fined RM2,800 by the Sungai Petani Magistrate’s Court after pleading guilty to trespassing into a vehicle owner’s home in Bandar Amanjaya last Saturday.

According to Sinar Harian, the sentence was imposed by Magistrate Khairatul Animah Jelani onto Muhammad Aiman Mudzakir Azmi, 24, following his guilty plea when the charge was read to him.

He admitted to trespassing into the vehicle owner’s compound, which was locked, at around 7pm on June 14.

As a result, he was charged under Section 448 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of three years, or a fine of up to RM5,000, or both upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Hazwani Md Noor prosecuted, while the accused was represented by a lawyer from the National Legal Aid Foundation.

The accused also appealed for the minimum possible fine, citing his guilty plea, which had saved the court’s time.

He added that he is also supporting both his parents and a younger sibling who is still in school.