PUTRAJAYA: PKR members may file official complaints with the Party Election Committee (JPP) if they have information regarding misconduct or corruption during the party’s elections, said JPP chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Dr Zaliha, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), said that all complaints received by the JPP would be reviewed and action taken if necessary.

“I believe such issues (misconduct and corruption) should not happen because the purpose of the election, whether this one or any in the future, is to select leaders.

“And those leaders must be individuals with good governance and integrity, ultimately leading the country in the best possible way,” she told the media after opening the 2025 Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Strengthening Module (MPGIA) Seminar by the Federal Territories Department today.

When asked whether the JPP had received any complaints, Dr Zaliha said she had left the matter to the complaints committee, led by deputy chairman and head of the Objections or Complaints Bureau, Datuk Ahmad Kassim, to manage and review all received reports.

Dr Zaliha also denied allegations of “invisible hands” influencing the results of PKR’s divisional elections in seven states recently.

She said that any dissatisfied party members could lodge their complaints via the JPP’s official website.

“We are in direct contact with the party’s voting system developers, and we have auditors overseeing the entire election process from beginning to end.

“Based on what I’ve seen throughout the election process, I haven’t noticed any ‘invisible hands’ at play because we’ve been closely monitoring these matters,” she said.

Former Shah Alam division chief Rodziah Ismail, who lost to her challenger, Kota Anggerik assemblyman Najwan Halimi, raised doubts over the election results, describing them as “strange”.

In a Facebook post, Rodziah expressed suspicion, pointing out that she was the only candidate from her team who lost.