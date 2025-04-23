TAPAH: The Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih) may submit an official report to the Election Commission (EC) if there is any misuse of government machinery during the Ayer Kuning state by-election campaign, said Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

He said that any allegation involving violations of election regulations must be channelled through the proper avenues to allow for thorough investigations.

“Bersih can report to the EC, and let the EC decide,” he told reporters after attending a parenting seminar here today.

Earlier, Bersih had reportedly claimed a breach of electoral principles following the presence of the Perak Menteri Besar at a recent ‘Town Hall Bersama Anak Muda’ programme at the Tapah Sports Complex, which was also attended by the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the by-election, Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir.

Saarani denied that his presence at the event was intended for campaigning purposes, stating instead that he was there on an official invitation from the relevant department.

He added that it is entirely permissible for the BN candidate to visit crowded public areas as part of legitimate efforts to engage voters.

“Wherever people are gathered, the election candidate should go and shake hands – it’s the easiest opportunity for voter engagement,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) latest allegation regarding the disposal of pig waste contaminating a river in Kampung Poh here, Saarani described it as an attempt to score political mileage.

He said the situation reflects PN’s lack of constructive ideas and accused the coalition of exploiting issues to stir unrest among the people.

The Ayer Kuning by-election this Saturday sees a three-cornered contest between Mohamad Yusri, Perikatan Nasional candidate Abd Muhaimin Malek, and Bawani KS of Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM).