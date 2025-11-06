UK to tackle asylum backlog, saving ‘£1 bn a year’

LONDON: Britain’s Labour government pledged to cut a backlog in asylum applications and end “the costly use of hotels to house asylum seekers”, saving £1 billion ($1.3 billion) annually, finance minister Rachel Reeves announced Wednesday.

“Funding that I have provided today... will cut the asylum backlog, hear more appeal cases and return people who have no rights to be here, saving the taxpayer a billion pounds a year,“ Reeves said in her Spending Review that sets out Treasury expenditure and savings over the next few years.

The number of UK asylum seekers has risen sharply in recent years, with tens of thousands of applications waiting to be decided, according to official figures.

Labour, which came to power last July, has set about tackling the situation.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has started formal talks with unspecified countries to create “return centres” outside the UK for those who have exhausted all legal avenues to remain in the country.

The number of asylum seekers in the UK tripled to 84,200 in 2024 from an average of 27,500 between 2011 and 2020.

In 2022, there were approximately 13 asylum applications per 10,000 people in the UK, compared with 25 asylum applications per 10,000 people in the European Union at the same time.

Some 11 percent of migrants in the UK were asylum seekers or refugees in 2023 -- almost twice as high as the 2019 figure of six percent.

The number of people crossing the Channel in makeshift boats, a route that virtually did not exist before 2018, has meanwhile increased sharply in recent years.

In 2024, the largest group of asylum seekers hailed from Pakistan, followed by Afghanistan. In previous years, they came mainly from Syria and Iran.