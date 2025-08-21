Reports on TH image videos submitted to MCMC and police

KUALA LUMPUR: Reports regarding video clips allegedly tarnishing Lembaga Tabung Haji’s (TH) image on social media have been lodged with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said he is aware of several online videos urging Muslims to stop saving with TH.

“This does not support efforts to defend TH, so the government is investigating it. Complaints have been submitted to the MCMC.

“Police reports have been lodged on several videos deemed inciting. The matter has been handed to the authorities for a fair investigation,” he said during Ministers’ Question Time at the Dewan Rakyat.

He was responding to Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (BN-Tampin), who asked about government efforts to curb the spread of false narratives and malicious allegations against TH on social media.

Commenting further, Mohd Na’im said TH, in collaboration with Islamic agencies such as TV Al-Hijrah and the Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia (IKIM), will continue conducting comprehensive campaigns to clarify issues surrounding the institution.

“It is hoped that everyone can work together to help defend the image of the TH institution that we hold dear,” he added.

Regarding the consortium appointed for the TH rebranding project, he said that TH, through a strict direct negotiation process, selected a group of consulting firms with complementary expertise to restructure the strategy and revitalise the institution.

“Direct negotiation is a permitted procurement method for specific needs, especially for strategic services that require specialised expertise, such as consulting, market surveys, studies, and other services that cannot be obtained through the standard tender process.

He said the selection followed a strict governance process, including a comprehensive assessment of technical and commercial expertise, price negotiations, and approvals by the tender committee and the TH board of directors, ensuring transparency, accountability, and the best value for the organisation.

At the same time, Mohd Na’im expressed full confidence in TH chairman Tan Sri Rashid Hussain’s leadership in executing the institution’s rebranding.

“I find the explanation regarding TH’s direct negotiations with the appointed companies to be reasonable and justified. These companies are not involved in TH’s policy decisions, as the strategy and final decisions remain solely with TH’s leadership,” he said.

Responding to an original question from Datuk Dr Ahmad Marzuk Shaary (PN-Pengkalan Chepa) on whether TH still practises direct negotiation procurement, Mohd Na’im said that most of the institution’s procurements are conducted through the tender process.

“In 2012, TH obtained approval from the Ministry of Finance to be exempted from the government procurement process, granting the board of directors greater autonomy in making appointments,” he said. - Bernama