Residents affected by gas pipeline fire allowed to return home in stages

KUALA LUMPUR: Owners of 115 houses affected by the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights last Tuesday have been allowed to return to their homes in stages starting today.

Petaling district officer, Huzunul Khaidil Mohammed, said the first phase involves 41 homeowners from Jalan 1/3A, who are scheduled to re-enter their homes from 9.30 am for electrical wiring inspections.

“If the wiring is deemed safe, electricity supply will be restored. If the inventory inspection confirms that the houses remain in good condition, residents will be allowed to move back in,“ he told reporters today.

He added that once the first phase is completed, the return of residents in the second and third phases will proceed as scheduled.

A check by Bernama found residents began arriving as early as 8 am, following instructions from the authorities.

Subang Jaya police chief Wan Azlan Wan Mamat, said yesterday that the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), together with Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), would conduct a final inspection of the electrical wiring in all 115 affected houses today.

According to him, JBPM’s inventory check indicated that most of the homes were in good condition, with minimal damage and deemed safe for occupancy.

Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) confirmed that the fire, which broke out at 8.10 am on Tuesday, occurred at the main Petronas Gas Bhd (PGB) pipeline.

The incident resulted in a crater approximately 9.8 metres deep and 21 by 24 metres in size. The fire took nearly eight hours to be fully extinguished.