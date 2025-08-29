Residents living in fear of more incidents

PETALING JAYA: Residents of Segamat and Jementah are concerned that earthquakes could recur but are relieved that they did not suffer any serious injuries or property damage following several minor tremors that occured in their areas within a week.

Businessman Rohezat Zakaria, 63, told theSun that he felt the tremors while he was in bed.

“It was 4am and I wanted to use the bathroom, when suddenly it felt like my bed and the room were shaking a little.

“It was as if a small bomb had gone off.

“Fortunately, there were only minor damages in my house such as mirrors breaking.”

Another businessman Tan See Choon, 50, said he felt the tremors while he was sleeping and immediately woke up feeling worried and confused.

“I wasn’t sure if there was someone trying to break into my house or if it was something else.

“I only found out it was an earthquake via Facebook about an hour after the tremors occurred.”

Tan was worried that another earthquake was about to come and spent his time with his family and neighbours in a coffee shop near his house, waiting for things to settle down.

“People were scared to go back to sleep.”

Tan Min Lin, 38, a remisier, said she was woken up by the earthquake as her whole house was shaking for a few moments.

“I didn’t know what was happening. I checked my Facebook page and learnt that it was an earthquake.”

She was afraid that the gas pipeline near her house might explode.

“We didn’t receive any official announcement from the government about the earthquake, especially in my area where we have a gas pipeline nearby the houses.

“I hope the government can be more serious in giving solutions that can help protect people’s safety.

“I also wish the government can come and check the buildings around the neighbourhood, especially the older houses, and see if they can withstand the force of another earthquake.”

Jementah assemblyman Ng Kor Sim said creating earthquake awareness is necessary.

“The recent tremors in Johor, including in my constituency of Jementah, are a reminder that the government must step up efforts to raise public awareness about seismic risks.

“Although Malaysia is not located within the Pacific Ring of Fire, the tremors showed the public’s lack of knowledge on how to respond in critical situations.”

Ng said the government should make tremor preparedness part of the culture of readiness to face natural disasters.

“Schools, workplaces and neighbourhood associations can help raise awareness about earthquakes and instil safety habits.

“There must be public confidence in the safety of the buildings we live, work and study in. Periodic safety audits of high-rise structures and public facilities should be encouraged to ensure that they can withstand minor tremors.”