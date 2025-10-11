Police fire shots after suspects crash into vehicles in Kuala Langat

SHAH ALAM: Police fired five shots at a sports utility vehicle after it crashed into their vehicle while suspects attempted to flee near the Telok Panglima Garang Toll Plaza in Kuala Langat early yesterday morning.

Kuala Langat police chief Superintendent Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi confirmed the incident occurred around 4.30 am during an Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants operation.

A General Operations Force Central Brigade team, assisted by PGA Pos Pulau Carey personnel, had stopped two vehicles carrying foreign nationals - a four-wheel-drive truck and an SUV.

The suspect in the four-wheel-drive quickly reversed and crashed into a Perodua Myvi belonging to a Pos Pulau Carey officer, damaging the vehicle.

Simultaneously, the SUV crashed into the police vehicle, prompting two officers to fire five shots at the SUV’s rear tyre.

During the ensuing confusion, the suspect driving the four-wheel drive fled against traffic into the toll area.

The SUV sped off towards the South Klang Valley Expressway while being pursued by officers.

Police later found the SUV abandoned by the side of the SKVE with no one inside.

A search for the foreign suspects proved unsuccessful, and no illegal items were discovered in the abandoned vehicle.

No injuries were reported during the entire incident, according to police statements.

The search for the suspects continues as police intensify their investigation efforts.

Authorities have urged the public not to speculate on the matter and to provide any relevant information.

Anyone with information should contact the Kuala Langat Police Headquarters at 03-31872222.

The case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing public servants in discharge of their duty. – Bernama