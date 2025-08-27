Residents urge swift tabling of Urban Renewal Bill for housing redevelopment

KUALA LUMPUR: Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming received a memorandum of support from residents regarding the Urban Renewal Bill outside Parliament today.

Nearly one hundred residents from various backgrounds, including those from Desa Bakti in Selayang and Taman Maluri flats in Cheras, presented the document.

Nga stated on social media platform X that residents urged the government to expedite the tabling of the Urban Renewal Act.

“They asked the government to speed up the tabling of the Act, and many also suggested that the opposition should live in the dilapidated and run-down flats to experience the hardship faced by the people,“ he wrote.

PLANMalaysia director-general Datuk Dr Alias Rameli confirmed stakeholder engagement through the National Council for Local Government to gather state feedback on the Bill.

The council involved the four SG4 states of Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah and Perlis in line with Article 95A of the Federal Constitution.

“The Federal Government is obliged to consult state governments on local government policies, and we have given states the opportunity to provide their views,“ he told reporters at Parliament.

Some state views have been acknowledged and incorporated into the Bill, including responsibilities for identifying redevelopment sites.

State authorities with local government assistance will handle identification of redevelopment locations under the proposed legislation.

The power to declare and gazette sites for urban renewal projects lies fully under state jurisdiction, except in the Federal Territories.

The Urban Renewal Bill aims to ensure old and dilapidated housing areas can be redeveloped systematically and fairly.

It focuses on sustainable urban development and improved living conditions for residents across Malaysia.

The Bill is expected to be tabled for its second reading in the Dewan Rakyat tomorrow. – Bernama