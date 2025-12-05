BATU PAHAT: The Johor Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) is urging residents living near Sungai Batu Pahat to be cautious following the sighting of three crocodiles within the past week.

Its director Aminuddin Jamin said several residential areas, including Kampung Parit Gantong and Kampung Parit Lapis, are located close to the river which is a natural habitat for the reptiles.

He said it is believed that the predatory animals came ashore to lay eggs as it is currently their mating season, and residents who spotted the reptiles are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately.

“These reptiles come on land to build nests and lay eggs. They may also act aggressively and attack humans to protect their eggs. We also believe there may be more sightings in the days ahead.

“Although crocodile attacks on humans are very rare in Johor, that does not mean people should take their safety lightly,” he said when contacted today.

He said Perhilitan is actively monitoring the areas in the vicinity of the river, especially the riverbanks and nearby villages.

“Three crocodiles were previously captured near the riverbanks and swampy areas of Sungai Batu Pahat and have been relocated well away from human settlements,” he added.

Earlier, the media reported that a 410-kilogramme crocodile was captured by the Fire and Rescue Department with the help of local villagers at an oil palm plantation on Wednesday (May 7), and two more were captured last Friday (May 9).

One of the crocodiles caught last Friday was found inside a resident’s bathroom, while the other was captured near a nest containing more than 50 eggs.

Crocodiles at the river have also been reported to act aggressively, with one reportedly killing a resident’s goat. The carcass was found 20 metres from the riverbank by its owner.