KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar has denied claims that his resignation as Perikatan Nasional (PN) treasurer-general stemmed from an internal rift within the coalition.

Ahmad Samsuri, who is also PAS vice-president, clarified that the move was aimed at reinforcing PN into a stronger political alliance in preparation for the 16th General Election.

“There is no rift at all. We (PN) are merely exploring ways to strengthen the coalition. I suggest reading my Facebook post, where I quoted Kareem Abdul-Jabbar -- interpret it from there,“ he told reporters after attending the Kolej Al-Quran Terengganu’s 5th Imaratul Ilmi Ceremony at Taman Tamadun Islam here today.

Also present was state Education, Higher Education, Science, Technology and Human Development Committee chairman Datuk Satiful Bahari Mamat.

Asked whether his resignation was prompted by personal issues, Ahmad Samsuri declined to comment further, leaving the matter to PN’s top leadership to address.

He also explained that his decision was not linked to Sabah Progressive Party’s (SAPP) withdrawal from PN yesterday.

On Wednesday, Ahmad Samsuri announced his resignation as PN treasurer-general in a brief statement to PAS Central leadership.