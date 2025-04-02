PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Muslim Restaurant Owners Association (Presma) says it has no issue recruiting Rohingya refugees to fulfill the labour demand, should the government allow it.

Currently, the nation’s restaurant sector is facing a labour shortage crisis of 25,000 workers.

This issue follows Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail’s announcement that the halt in hiring foreign workers, which was made on November 19, 2024, will remain in place until the first quarter of 2025.

Presma president Datuk Jawahir Ali Taib Khan said the local response to the job advertisements made through the Labour Department under the Human Resources Ministry (KESUMA) left the association with no choice but to hope that the government will allow the recruitment of foreign labour.

“Regarding the employment of Rohingyas holding United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) cards, I understand that there is currently no clear policy for them.

“We have no issues hiring them for work if such a measure is permitted by the authorities,” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

The Malaysian Indian Restaurant Operators Association (Primas) echoed similar sentiments, hoping the government would address these concerns raised by the two associations on the issue, the New Straits Times reported.

Jawahir also mentioned that Presma was grateful to the government for being willing to discuss the request to bring in foreign workers for the restaurant industry with the relevant agencies, following the challenges faced in hiring local workers despite previous initiatives by the association.

Jawahir added that the association has no issue with the new RM1,700 minimum wage implementation enforced on February 1, assuring compliance with the order.

“Regarding the minimum wage, Presma not only ensures it is adhered to, but our members also provide additional benefits, such as offering free meals, and some even provide comfortable hostel facilities for their workers.

“Previously, Presma has held open interviews for the public several times, but it did not receive a good response.

“Therefore, the issue is not that Presma does not want to hire local workers; rather, the suitability factor is one of the reasons why it has not received a positive response,“ he was quoted as saying.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reportedly mentioned that the issue regarding the recruitment of foreign labour in the restaurant industry will be discussed with the Home Minister and the Immigration Director-General Datuk Zakaria Shaaban.