Retired MOH staff killed in four-vehicle crash near Padang Besar

KANGAR: A retired Health Ministry laboratory assistant was killed in a four-vehicle accident at Titi Tinggi near Padang Besar today.

Padang Besar police chief ACP Mohd Shokri Abdullah said the victim, Ab Rashid Hashim, 73, who was driving a Perodua Viva, died at the scene. Police received a report on the incident at 1.15 pm.

Initial investigations found that the accident occurred when a four-wheel drive vehicle travelling from Kangar to Padang Besar entered the opposite lane and collided with the Perodua Viva. Two other vehicles - a Perodua Axia and a Perodua Myvi - were also involved in the crash.

“The impact caused the Viva driver to suffer fatal injuries. The case is still under investigation,” he said in a statement today.

The victim’s body was sent to Tuanku Fauziah Hospital, while several others sustained minor injuries.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.