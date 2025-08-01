Retired soldier charged with abusing stepchildren

KOTA BHARU: A retired female soldier was charged in separate courts here today with ill-treating her stepchildren.

In the Sessions Court before Judge Zulkifli Abdullah, Nurul Haida Mohd Lazin, 38, was charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 with ill-treating her stepson, aged 10 years and six months, resulting in the boy being injured on the mouth and ears.

She faced a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to 20 years or both upon conviction.

The woman was also charged in the Magistrate’s Court, before Magistrate Rais Imran Hamid, with voluntarily causing hurt to her nine-year-old stepdaughter.

The charge was framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to a year or a maximum fine of RM2,000 or both, upon conviction.

Both offences were allegedly committed at a house in Pengkalan Chepa here at about 4 pm last Friday.

Nurul Haida pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The Sessions Court allowed her bail of RM10,000 and also ordered her to report herself at a nearby police station once a month, while the Magistrate’s Court set bail at RM3,000. Both courts set Feb 12 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Ahmad Faiz Fitri Mohamad and Mohamad Syamsul Ikhmal Ramli, while Nurul Haida was represented by lawyer Datuk Sukri Mohamad.