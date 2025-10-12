Retired woman loses RM175,305 in online gold scam in Kulai

KULAI: A retired private sector employee has reported losing RM175,305 after falling victim to an online gold sales syndicate.

The 55-year-old woman encountered a Facebook advertisement promoting 916 gold and clicked the provided link.

She was then added to a Telegram group named ‘Pajak Gadai Lelong Emas 916’ and expressed interest in buying a gold bracelet priced at RM75.

The victim dealt with an individual known as Nurul Aliya during the transaction.

She was initially asked to pay RM655 for the gold purchase and its delivery fees.

The syndicate later instructed her to make 35 transactions to several different bank accounts.

These payments totalling RM175,305 were made between October 6 and October 11.

The funds were supposedly for various fees including customs duties and Inland Revenue Board taxes.

Additional requested payments covered excise duties and several other charges.

The victim realised she was being scammed when asked for more money.

She subsequently lodged a police report on October 11.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

Police are reminding the public to be cautious of online investment offers.

Authorities advise verifying company backgrounds before making any payments.

This incident highlights the increasing sophistication of online financial scams.