PETALING JAYA: A retiree was cheated out of over RM400,000 after seeking treatment for his family, after being told they were disturbed by supernatural entities.

The 70-year-old alleged that an acquaintance had warned of the supernatural disturbances and offered traditional healing services.

Tangkak district police chief, Superintendent Roslan Mohd Talib, said the victim was instructed to hand over cash and jewellery to his acquaintance, Harian Metro reported.

“The victim handed over cash and jewellery to the suspect from March until early this month, before realising he had been conned.

“The victim lodged a report at the Tangkak police station yesterday (14 April).

“Members of the public must be aware and cautious of such offers to avoid becoming victims of fraud,” he was quoted as saying.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.