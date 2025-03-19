Retiree loses over RM370,000 in online business scam

SIBU: A retiree, in his 60s, lost RM371,199 after falling victim to an offer of high returns from a non-existent online business scheme.

Sibu District police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the victim opened online business accounts on Amazon and TikTok after being introduced to the scheme by an individual known as “Matsushita Meidu” via WhatsApp on Feb 26.

“He (the victim) was informed by a customer service agent that by joining the business, he could earn a lucrative profit of 50 per cent for the Amazon account and be promoted to five-star status and 25 per cent for the TikTok account,” he said in a statement.

Between March 11 and 17, the victim made 20 cash transactions, totalling RM371,199, into eight different bank accounts.

However, two weeks later, he found he could not access his accounts, supposedly due to insufficient funds.

ACP Zulkifli said the victim was then told to transfer more money into the account’s e-wallet to reactivate it.

The victim, however, realised he had been scammed and lodged a police report yesterday and the police are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code.