GEORGE TOWN: Police believe that the deadly attack on a Myanmar man at a restaurant in Taman Sepadu Jaya, Tasek Gelugor, in the early hours of March 7, was driven by revenge.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said investigations revealed that the incident was linked to a long-standing grudge between the 38-year-old victim and his family and a group of individuals, including those involved in the assault.

“Our investigation shows that the suspects acted out of revenge and due to a conflict with the victim and his family, both here in Tasek Gelugor and in their home country. This led to the attack on the victim.

“So far, we have arrested eight men, aged 30 to 40, including locals and foreigners. We are also actively searching for the main suspect, whose identity has been established,“ he said during a press conference here today.

Hamzah added that further investigations are ongoing, and more arrests may follow to assist in the case, which is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Earlier, it was reported that a local man informed the police about the incident at 3.20 am, stating that four masked men armed with machetes had attacked the Myanmar man, who worked at the restaurant.

Seberang Perai Utara police chief ACP Anuar Abdul Rahman said initial investigations showed that the attackers wore hats and face masks, carried machetes, and fled in a dark-coloured car.