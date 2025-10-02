PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has warned that Ramadan bazaar licences found to have been resold will be revoked immediately.

He stressed that this had to be done as lately there have been certain parties who sold their licences for easy profits.

“If there is an association that charges a small fee for monitoring and cleanliness, I can understand, but not this (selling their licences).

“So, we must make sure we know who gets the licence, his job. If he transfers the licence, revoke it immediately,” Anwar said during a meeting with the staff of the Prime Minister’s Department here today.

He said the act of revoking Ramadan bazaar licences against traders who committed such an offence had been done by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and should be emulated by other local authorities.

“So, I hope this strict action in Kuala Lumpur sets an example... an example of good implementation. Imagine, people are trying to earn extra income during Ramadan to prepare for Aidilfitri with their families, but there are those who impose additional charges beyond the set rate.

The Prime Minister emphasised that if action is not taken against such issues, they could lead to a greater breakdown of governance in the country.

He added that if action is not taken, this is how the situation will be nationwide. From the smallest stalls to the largest giant projects. What is not rightfully theirs will be taken from them.

“I believe this (enforcement) also needs to be carried out at ports and airports. We can see some orderly and efficient systems now but we have also noticed several violations that we need to monitor,” said Anwar.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also invited all Muslims in Malaysia to prepare themselves ahead of the holy month of Ramadan in March.

“Preparation here means at least reflecting on the meaning, essence and message of Ramadan for a more meaningful appreciation of the holy month.

“Ramadan emphasises discipline, spiritual strength and confidence as well as a moderate attitude and greater concern for the fate of those who are marginalised and neglected,” he said.