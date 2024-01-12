MELAKA: The Relay for Life Malaysia (RFL Malaysia) programme will be expanded to two more states next year in an effort to raise awareness about cancer prevention among the public in the country.

The National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM) managing director, associate professor Dr. M. Murallitharan, said the programme which has been held in Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, and Perak, will now be extended to Penang and Johor to ensure that a wider segment of society receives the message about this deadly disease in a more comprehensive and effective manner.

“This year, we organised RFL Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 16 and 17, with over 3,000 participants. In Melaka today and yesterday, over 1,000 participants took part in various activities before the programme moves to Perak on Dec 7 and 8.

“We see that this programme needs to be expanded because, through this medium, we can reach the community directly and convey the message about the importance of early cancer prevention. In the future, it may also be held in the East Coast, Sabah, and Sarawak,“ he told reporters today.

He made these remarks after the launch of the RFL Malaysia 2024 programme, which was officiated by the Manipal University College Pro Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Adinegara Lutfi Abas, and attended by NCSM President Datuk Dr. S. Saunthari and Suria Harmony Resource director, Mohd Fikri Mohd Ali.

Murallitharan said that the RFL Malaysia programme is not just an event, but a testament to the strength of the human spirit, offering hope and support to those facing challenges, particularly those diagnosed with cancer.

He added that the number of cancer patients in the country has been increasing annually since 2017, and the trend is raising concerns, especially as many cases are diagnosed at later stages.

“According to records, cancer is now affecting younger individuals in their 30s, with the main contributing factors being unhealthy lifestyle and eating habits. The most common cancers in the country, affecting both men and women, are breast, colorectal, and lung cancer,“ he said.

Earlier in the programme, NCSM received a donation of RM5,000 from Suria Harmony Resource, which was presented by Mohd Fikri to Saunthari.

Mohd Fikri said that the donation is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) to assist non-governmental organisations (NGOs) like NCSM, to enable more cancer awareness programmes to be organised to raise public awareness.

“I became more familiar with NCSM through the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chairman, Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, when he and I received the SEBA 2024 Award last November. He has been a great inspiration to me in undertaking CSR work.

“We will continue to support those in need through NGOs in the country, as the company allocates a budget for CSR contributions each year,“ he said.