Rifts widen in Bersatu amid claims of manipulation, leadership betrayal

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu’s Port Dickson division chief Badrul Hisham Shaharin has warned that individuals close to party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin are exploiting his name for personal and political gain, a situation he fears could ultimately drag the former prime minister down.

The outspoken leader, better known as Chegubard, said factionalism and power struggles over endorsements and appointments are eroding the party’s mission to serve the rakyat.

“Some are using the president’s name to push unqualified individuals into candidacy positions.

“I’ve spoken to the president directly and he disagrees with this practice, but silence is no longer an option.

“These people must be stopped,” he told theSun when contacted.

He said bread-and-butter concerns, including the rising cost of living and land issues in Kampung Sungai Baru, are being drowned out by leaders obsessed with positions and political narratives.

The rift widened after Bersatu information chief Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz made controversial remarks on financial transactions in past elections.

Badrul claimed the comments could backfire on Muhyiddin, exposing him to scrutiny.

He referred to Tun Faisal’s claim that Muhyiddin, while serving as prime minister in 2020, had channelled RM10 million to Umno during the Sabah state election – remarks made in response to PAS allegations that Bersatu had depended on its (PAS) funds and machinery.

“The president must now explain where the RM10 million came from.

“If not, he risks walking into a legal trap set by his own people,” Badrul warned.

On claims by Negeri Sembilan Bersatu chief Hanifah Abu Baker, he said Muhyiddin’s visits to Negeri Sembilan had been arranged without informing local divisions.

“I believe the president was either unaware or manipulated by those around him.

“Ultimately, it is he who faces the public’s anger when things go wrong,” Badrul said, adding that forcing candidates and programmes on divisions without consultation has damaged credibility and unity.

He also criticised Muhyiddin’s premature nomination as PN’s prime ministerial candidate during Bersatu’s annual general assembly, calling it poorly timed and divisive, especially after PAS pushed back against the announcement.

“If this continues, the people may not just turn their backs on Anwar Ibrahim’s administration, but on us as well.”

The discord comes on the heels of Supreme Council member Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan’s broadside against Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, whom he accused of wielding excessive influence and sidelining division leaders.

Wan Saiful said he would refer Azmin and Tun Faisal to the disciplinary board, alleging they had threatened leaders tied to an alleged plot to unseat Muhyiddin.

Speculation swirled that 120 division leaders had signed statutory declarations (SD) to pressure Muhyiddin to quit.

But the claim was denied by the group in a press conference on Sept 30.

Among them, Bersatu Ipoh Timur division chief Muhammad Fadhli Ismail said he was wrongly accused.

“I am the one who stood up during the general assembly when Muhyiddin claimed there was a plan to oust him.

“I shouted that it’s not true. The SD we signed did not call for him to step down,” he told theSun.

Despite the denials, the episode has left Bersatu grappling with internal mistrust and uncertainty over its leadership direction.