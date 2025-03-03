Rise in eating disorders among teens and adults

PETALING JAYA: Compulsive eating and binge eating disorders are becoming increasingly prevalent in Malaysia, impacting teenagers and adults.

Psychiatrist and Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin medical lecturer Dr Tengku Mohd Saifuddin Tengku Kamarul Bahri said about 14% of Malaysian teenagers experience binge eating, with 15% of girls and 12% of boys affected.

He said more than 50% of adults exhibit signs of eating disorders, although only a small percentage receive formal diagnosis.

Unlike anorexia, which stems from a fear of gaining weight, compulsive eating involves consuming large amounts of food without control.

He explained that individuals often use compulsive eating as a coping mechanism for emotional struggles or stress.

“Compulsive eating is not simply a matter of willpower. It is closely linked to brain chemistry and emotional health,” Mohd Saifuddin told theSun.

He said brain chemicals, such as dopamine and serotonin, play significant roles in compulsive eating behaviours.

Dopamine influences cravings, decision-making and impulsivity while serotonin helps regulate mood and appetite.

Another key factor in compulsive eating is ghrelin, often referred to as the hunger hormone, which signals the brain when the body needs food. When its levels are excessively high, individuals may feel hungry even when they do not require food.

“Some studies suggest that ghrelin is linked to addictive behaviour and anxiety, making it harder to break the cycle of compulsive eating.”

He also said binge eating is another coping mechanism.

Binge eating is the consumption of large quantities of food in a short period of time, typically as part of an eating disorder.

“Binge eating is often a sign of deeper psychological distress. Addressing root emotional triggers is key to managing the condition,” he said, adding that stress and unhealthy eating habits often fuel the issue.

Universiti Malaysia Terengganu Food Biochemistry and Biophysics lecturer Assoc Prof Mohamad Khairi Zainol said processed foods play a significant role in reinforcing compulsive eating behaviours among Malaysians.

“This is due to the fact that highly processed foods, particularly those rich in sugar and unhealthy fats, stimulate the brain’s reward system, making them difficult to resist and encouraging overeating.”

He said nutrient deficiencies are another contributing factor.

“Cravings for chocolate may indicate a magnesium deficiency while an iron deficiency could lead to cravings for red meat or even non-food items.

“A lack of omega-three fatty acids could increase cravings for fatty foods while insufficient protein intake could lead to constant hunger and overeating. Diets low in fibre or protein could cause imbalanced blood sugar levels, heightening sugar cravings.”

He warned that compulsive eating could adversely affect digestion and metabolism, leading to issues such as constipation, bloating and acid reflux, including more serious metabolic disorders such as type-two diabetes, obesity and insulin resistance.

“Excessive calorie intake places undue stress on the pancreas and liver, leading to fat accumulation and hormonal imbalances.”

The food industry plays a role in encouraging overeating as artificial flavours, excessive sugar and additives such as MSG enhance the taste of food and trigger cravings, he added.

“Aggressive marketing, especially targeted at children, influences eating behaviour. Large portion sizes create a portion distortion effect as well, leading to increased calorie intake.

“The placement of processed foods in supermarkets increases their accessibility and appeal.”

To manage compulsive consumption, he advocated mindful eating practices.

“Food education programmes are also crucial in raising awareness on balanced nutrition and the long-term impact of eating habits on health.”

He emphasised that compulsive eating is often misunderstood as a lack of self-control but it is actually driven by a complex interplay of biological, psychological and environmental factors.