Rise in number of flood evacuees in Johor, Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of evacuees in two flood-hit states increased this afternoon, taking the overall total to 481 people this afternoon compared to 464 earlier today.

In JOHOR, the number of flood victims recorded an increase with 334 people from 110 families affected compared to 285 people from 94 families at 8 am.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said those affected are from Kampung Baharu, Kampung Parit Bengkok, Kampung Parit Kaspan, Kampung Parit Samion, Kampung Parit Haji Salleh Ros, Kampung Parit Sri Muar, Kampung Sri Pandan and Kampung Parit Samijan.

“All the affected victims in Batu Pahat district have been placed at the temporary relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seri Gading,” he said.

In SABAH, the number of Kinabatangan district flood victims sheltering at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Garam relief centre recorded a slight increase to 147 people from 31 families, compared to 138 people from 30 families this morning.

The Sabah JPBN said in a statement that the evacuees comprised 39 men, 38 women and 70 children from four flood-hit villages.

On Wednesday (April 2), Kinabatangan, located about 306 kilometres east of Kota Kinabalu, was declared a flood disaster area due to continuous rain and rising river water levels to dangerous levels.