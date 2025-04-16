KOTA BHARU: The recent disclosure about the rise in sexual crime cases in Kelantan has raised awareness among many, including a senior police officer in the state, who eventually lodged a police report himself after discovering his daughter was involved in immoral behaviour.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat revealed that the officer decided to check his 14-year-old daughter’s mobile phone after learning about the surge in rape cases in the state last week.

“He found a video recording of his daughter engaging in sexual acts with a teenage boy. The officer then lodged a police report,” he told reporters at an Aidilfitri celebration hosted by Konsortium E-Mutiara Berhad here today.

Mohd Yusoff described the officer’s brave action as a form of awareness that should be emulated by society, especially parents.

He said since the disclosure by police last week, more victims and individuals have come forward to cooperate and file reports about sexual crimes happening in their communities.

“It shows that public awareness is increasing, which is very important in efforts to combat the worrying rise in sexual crimes,” he said.

On April 9, Mohd Yusoff revealed that rape and incest cases in Kelantan have shown a sharp increase annually, with most cases involving consensual relationships.

He said 252 cases were recorded in 2024 compared to 206 in 2023, an increase of 22.3 per cent, and alarmingly, with some offenders as young as 10 years old.