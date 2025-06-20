KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s decision to maintain a zero Sales Tax for local fruits will not only encourage Malaysians to incorporate these agricultural products into their daily diet but will also be able to contribute to the national economy, according to experts.

Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Plantation and Agrotechnology, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Melaka branch, Jasin Campus, Associate Professor Dr Fazleen Abdul Fatah said this was because, aside from being highly nutritious, local fruits would remain reasonably priced and accessible to the public with the zero Sales Tax in place.

“Local fruits such as papaya and mango are naturally very rich in various nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and fibre, which are good for addressing skin, cellular, and heart-related health issues.

“The content of bioactive compounds found in local fruits is also able to act as natural antioxidants, boost the immune system, reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, and many more,“ she told Bernama.

According to Fazleen, local fruits will also be more easily available because these agricultural products do not need to go through a long transit period to be in the market, compared to imported fruits

“Purchasing local fruits can also help ensure the country’s agricultural industry continues to grow and stabilise the food sector,” she said.

A lecturer at the Department of Food Services Management, UiTM Puncak Alam, Selangor, Associate Professor Dr Zuraini Mat Issa@Zakaria, said Malaysia could reduce its dependence on imported fruits if the community prioritised local fruits

“In addition to the high costs of importing foreign fruits, it also contributes to a larger carbon footprint and environmental impact due to long transportation distances, high energy consumption for storage and packaging, and increased greenhouse gas emissions,” she said.

For that reason, she supported the government’s move to maintain zero per cent Sales Tax on basic daily necessities, including local fruits, starting July 1.

Zuraini said it would be more appropriate for the government to consider imposing taxes on unhealthy snacks and ultra-processed foods, as these products are among the main contributors to health issues such as obesity, diabetes and cancer in the community.

“When local fruits become a more affordable option compared to snacks and ultra-processed foods, people will be more motivated to choose healthier alternatives, which in turn will increase demand for local fruits.

“In this way, it can help boost domestic production and contribute to the stability of the country’s agro-food sector,” she said.

A lecturer at the Centre for Dietetic Studies, Faculty of Health Sciences, (UiTM) Puncak Alam, Mazuin Kamarul Zaman, said the price of local fruits would remain low because they are not subject to tax burdens, thus encouraging consumers to choose fruits as snacks or daily meals.

“For that, the public is advised to buy local fruits because they are fresher and more affordable than imported fruits,” he said.

He said continuous support from various quarters, including schools, the media, and local communities, for local traders and farmers’ markets selling fresh agricultural produce is crucial to fostering greater public awareness of the benefits of local fruits.

“Parents are encouraged to set a good example by consistently preparing fruit at home, thus building healthy eating habits among families and raising awareness of the benefits of local fruits to children from a young age,” he said.

On June 9, Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, through a statement on the implementation of the Sales Tax review, announced that among the basic goods whose Sales Tax remains zero are local fruits