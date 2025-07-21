Rising cost of living delays youth marriages, says deputy minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The increasing cost of living has become the primary reason many young Malaysians delay marriage and starting families, according to Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad.

She cited a United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) report stating that nearly one in five adults across 14 countries may not achieve their desired family size due to financial constraints.

“Of this group, 39 per cent cited financial constraints as the main barrier, including the cost of living, childcare, housing, and job insecurity. This is where our responsibility lies, to listen, understand, and act,“ she said during the 2025 World Population Day celebration.

To address the issue, the government has introduced initiatives such as maternity and paternity leave, childcare subsidies, and financial aid for low-income families.

Awareness programmes on reproductive and family health are also being conducted.

Malaysia’s fertility rate has declined to 1.7 children per woman, below the replacement level of 2.1.

Noraini noted that only 93,500 births were recorded in the first quarter of 2025, an 11 per cent drop compared to the previous year.

“These numbers are not just statistics; they represent a growing urgency for effective policies, support systems, and public awareness,“ she said.

The government is implementing the Fertility Treatment Aid and Infertility Advocacy Programme (BuAI), aiming to assist 30,000 couples by 2025.

Additional programmes like PEKERTI, SMARTSTART, and Kafe\@TEEN are also being expanded to promote family planning and reproductive health.

This year’s World Population Day celebration has been extended to the state level, engaging over 5,000 participants.

The event also featured the launch of UNFPA’s State of World Population 2025 report, highlighting global fertility challenges and opportunities. – Bernama