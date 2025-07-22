Businessman loses RM1 million in online investment scam in Seremban

SEREMBAN: A businessman lost more than RM1 million after being deceived by a fraudulent online investment scheme earlier this year.

The victim, a man in his 50s, reported the incident to the Nilai police yesterday.

Nilai police chief Supt Abdul Malik Hasim confirmed that the victim was lured into the scheme on April 29 after being promised high returns.

“The victim claimed he had dealings with an individual who offered the scheme on April 29 and was attracted to invest after being promised high returns,“ he said.

The scammer instructed the businessman to download a mobile app called “CDT MAX” and transfer money into seven different bank accounts.

Over 15 transactions, the victim lost a total of RM1,449,750.

Abdul Malik added that the victim only realised he had been scammed when asked for additional payments to withdraw his supposed profits.

Police are now investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. - Bernama