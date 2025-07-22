Ringgit rises against US dollar in early trading

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit appreciated against the US dollar in early trade, tracking US dollar softness as markets price in uncertainty ahead of the Aug 1 tariff decision by the United States (US).

At 8.01 am, the ringgit rose to 4.2230/2450 against the greenback, compared to Monday’s close of 4.2320/2365

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Dr Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said he expects the ringgit to maintain its positive performance today.

However, he pointed out that the uncertainties over the US tariff would continue to affect market sentiments.

Mohd Afzanizam said signals from the US official were rather mixed and uncertain, with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicating that the Trump administration is more concerned with the quality of trade agreements than their timing.

“The back and forth statements on the tariff plans would mean the scope for negotiation is widely open,” he told Bernama.

Mohd Afzanizam said the Malaysian economy performed reasonably well in the first half of 2025, and Bank Negara Malaysia’s preemptive move to cut the Overnight Policy Rate, coupled with an expansionary fiscal policy, should help support Malaysia’s gross domestic product growth in the second half.

He added that while the outlook remains challenging, growth prospects for Malaysia are expected to stay fairly resilient.

Meanwhile, SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes said the wider spread between the ringgit and the US dollar this morning reflected two key factors, one of which is heightened scrutiny on the Tokyo cash open following the weekend election and Monday’s holiday, developments that could trigger moves in the yen if Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yields respond.

“The seasonal liquidity is thin across broader foreign exchange markets, amplifying any headline-driven swings,” he added.

Innes said the ringgit is holding firm amid general US dollar weakness after Bessent called for a review of the US Federal Reserve, stoking fresh concerns about the US central bank’s independence.

At the opening, the ringgit was mostly traded easier against a basket of major currencies.

It dipped against the Japanese yen to 2.8638/8789 from 2.8612/8644, declined versus the euro to 4.9371/9628 from 4.9277/9330. However, the ringgit was slightly higher against the British pound, rising to 5.6951/7248 from 5.6954/7015 at Monday’s close.

The local note trended mostly higher against most ASEAN currencies.

It rose vis-à-vis the Singapore dollar to 3.2969/3146 from 3.2990/3028, and appreciated against the Indonesian rupiah to 258.7/260.1 from 259.2/259.6.

The ringgit fell against the Thai baht to 13.0986/1750 from 13.0754/0954, and edged up versus the Philippine peso to 7.38/7.42 from 7.40/7.41. - Bernama