RM1 million allocated for MD2 pineapple project in Sabah

SOOK: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) has allocated RM1 million for the MD2 pineapple plantation project in Sabah under the Land Use Optimisation Programme. The initiative, carried out with the Sabah Land Development Board (SLDB), aims to enhance agricultural productivity and rural economic growth.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup stated that Phase 1 of the project covers six hectares with 250,000 pineapple vines, benefiting 695 participants. “The first harvest is expected in 12 to 15 months, supporting community-based economic development in rural Sabah,“ he said.

Originally, SLDB planned oil palm cultivation in the area, but unsuitable soil conditions led to a shift towards pineapple farming. Arthur highlighted that the Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (LPNM) is exploring collaboration opportunities to establish a pineapple industry in Sook.

Additionally, a group-based MD2 pineapple project in Kampung Sakikilo involves 42 families under the Sook Area Farmers’ Organisation (PPK). LPNM will provide expertise and monitoring support to ensure project success.

Arthur added, “We aim to make Sook a new economic hub for Sabah’s interior districts,“ with 5,000 pineapple vines, fertiliser, and farming equipment already distributed to kickstart the initiative. - Bernama