RM1 million for KYF twinning programme with UniKL and UPTM

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Council will allocate RM1 million to Kolej Yayasan Felda (KYF) to initiate a smart partnership involving a twinning programme with two institutions under the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the collaboration would involve Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) and Universiti Poly-Tech Malaysia (UPTM) after the proposal was presented to KYF as part of broader efforts to strengthen the country’s TVET education sector.

“If an agreement can be reached soon, I would like to extend this offer to the Felda chairman (Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek) to implement and translate this twinning programme with both universities.

“To support and monitor this twinning programme, I am pleased to allocate RM1 million from the National TVET Council to KYF, channelled through the Felda chairman,” Zahid announced when officiating KYF’s 26th Convocation at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who also chairs the National TVET Council, noted that since its establishment, KYF has produced over 31,633 alumni who have not only contributed to various strategic sectors but have also helped position Felda as a cornerstone in the national skills development ecosystem.

Given the significant role KYF alumni have played, the Deputy Prime Minister proposed the creation of a special pathway to encourage their reintegration into the institution, whether as educators, industry mentors, entrepreneurship coaches, or technical contributors, in partnership with KKDW and Mara.

“KYF alumni are a valuable asset to Felda. They are not only symbols of success but also catalysts for the future who can elevate KYF and the Felda community to greater heights,” he said.

In addition, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, urged KYF to expand its high-impact TVET programmes, such as food technology, handicrafts, smart agriculture, the digital economy, and rural social entrepreneurship.

“These initiatives must align with future industry demands to ensure KYF remains relevant within an inclusive and sustainable rural development ecosystem,” he emphasised. - Bernama