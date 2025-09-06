RM100 SARA aid system now running smoothly after initial glitches

BALING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated that the system for redeeming the RM100 Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) Appreciation Aid is now running smoothly after its launch last Sunday.

Although the system experienced minor glitches in the beginning, he said that all issues have now been fixed.

“From the seven or eight transactions I witnessed today, the system is running smoothly now. We have not received a single complaint in the past four to five days,“ he said during a SARA Outreach 2025 site visit at a supermarket here today.

When asked about further improvements to the system, he said any new measures or related policies will be announced during the tabling of the Budget 2026 in October.

The Prime Minister also emphasised that the RM100 appreciation aid can be redeemed not only at major supermarkets but also at rural grocery stores and supermarkets.

In conjunction with National Day 2025, the government announced a one-off cash aid of RM100 for all citizens aged 18 and above under the SARA programme, benefitting 22 million people.

With an additional RM2 billion in funding, the total allocation for this year’s Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) and SARA programmes reaches a historic high of RM15 billion—the highest in the nation’s history of cash assistance. - Bernama