RM12.7b in unclaimed money recorded - MOF

KUALA LUMPUR: The Accountant-General’s Department (AGD) recorded a total of RM12.7 billion in Unclaimed Money as of Jan 31 this year, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

The ministry, MOF, in a written reply on the Parliament website, stated that individuals who are entitled to the money, or heirs, can submit their claim application online via the official eGUMIS portal at https://egumis.anm.gov.my/ or go to the AGD counter in the states.

The reply was in response to a question from S Kesavan (PH-Sungai Siput) on the latest amount of unclaimed money and the process involved in claiming it, as well as the steps taken by the government to inform the owners or heirs about it.

According to the ministry, awareness campaigns, online briefings and periodic announcements via national TV channels are being actively carried out so more owners or heirs are aware of the existence of the money.

To facilitate the claim process, the WTD check and refund counter service has been expanded to 24 state AGDs and branches nationwide, in addition to the AGD counter in Putrajaya and at UTC Pudu.

This is to enable the public to check and submit claim applications more easily and quickly, it said.