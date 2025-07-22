RM1.5 mln allocated for Pantai Siring erosion project in Melaka

JASIN: The Federal Government has allocated RM1.5 million to address coastal erosion at Pantai Siring in Pulai, Melaka, through the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID). The project involves constructing a 120-metre rock revetment, set to begin in October and complete by year-end.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh stated that the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to mitigate erosion, classified as moderate under the 2024 Integrated Shoreline Management Plan (ISMP). “Pantai Siring currently experiences an erosion rate of 3.7 metres per year, down from 6.5 metres in 2015. However, three barrier collapses have occurred since September 2024, the latest on June 5,“ he said during a site visit.

The high tide phenomenon has also affected nearby shrimp farms and agricultural land, disrupting local livelihoods. Temporary measures, including jumbo bags and mangrove piling, were implemented at a cost of RM100,000. “The state welcomes this allocation and remains committed to protecting Melaka’s coastline for sustainability and economic stability,“ Ab Rauf added. - Bernama