PETALING JAYA: The recent contribution of RM1 million by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to the Batu Caves temple reflects the unity government’s firm commitment towards the Indian community, said Sentosa assemblyman G. Gunaraj.

In a statement, today, Gunaraj said the significant allocation, made possible through the efforts of Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo and the temple management under Tan Sri R. Nadarajah, following Anwar’s recent visit to Batu Caves

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the Prime Minister and the unity government for their generous contribution of RM1 million to the Batu Caves Temple.

“The temple is not just a place of worship but a cultural and spiritual landmark that holds deep significance for Hindus across the nation,” he said.

Gunaraj who also chairs the Thaipusam Task Force said the contribution will greatly support the temple’s upkeep, preservation, and community-driven activities, ensuring that it continues to serve as a centre for religious, educational, and social welfare initiatives.

The Selangor PKR vice chairman further opined that under Anwar’s leadership, the unity government has consistently demonstrated its dedication to inclusivity and the well-being of all Malaysians, including the Indian community.

“His recent visit and this financial commitment highlight the government’s proactive approach in addressing community needs and fostering national unity.

“From education and economic empowerment programs to cultural preservation and social upliftment initiatives, the unity government’s has taken concrete steps to uplift the Indian community.

“We have seen increased allocations for micro-business grants, scholarships for underprivileged Indian students, job creation efforts, and support for Tamil schools and cultural institutions.

“These are not just policies but real actions that bring meaningful change to the lives of many,” he said.

As such, Gunaraj called on the country’s Indian community to instill their confidence and trust in Anwar’s leadership.

“His administration has shown a clear commitment to uplifting our community, and we must give him the space and support to continue delivering meaningful change.

“Such major transformation takes time, and with patience and unity, we can achieve lasting progress for our people.

“This contribution is a testament to the government’s commitment to ensuring that the Indian community is not left behind.

“We urge all Malaysians, especially the Indian community, to remain engaged, united, and supportive of the ongoing efforts to bring about progress and equity.

“Looking forward, we believe this is just the beginning, and with continued engagement and support from the Unity Government, the Indian community will be able to thrive and contribute even more significantly to the nation’s progress,” he added.