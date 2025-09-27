RM20 million Dharma MADANI funding boosts Hindu temples as community centres

KUALA LUMPUR: The RM20,000 allocation under the Dharma MADANI Programme to each of 1,000 Hindu temples nationwide eases financial burdens while enhancing their role as community welfare and cultural activity centres.

Seri Sentosa state assemblyman Dr Gunarajah George stated that this first-time initiative implemented under the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit with a RM20 million allocation could have a positive and broad impact on the Indian community.

He confirmed that the fund can be utilised for community, religious, and social development programmes benefiting local society.

Gunarajah thanked Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan for bringing this proposal to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The PKR Central Leadership Council member added that the programme helps temples provide welfare services through community centres managed by these places of worship, particularly for the B40 group.

Dewi Sri Maha Mariamman Temple Devotees Association chairman M. Satthiyah emphasised the aid’s crucial nature for maintenance, infrastructure upgrades, and religious activities fostering unity.

He explained that temples can continue functioning as local community centres by organising tuition classes, youth workshops, and social development activities.

This support enables temples to implement welfare programmes like food aid and educational assistance for children in need.

Satthiyah stressed that it ensures preservation of the Indian community’s identity, traditions, and heritage beyond mere worship places.

He described temples as representing the spiritual, cultural, and welfare heartbeat of the community.

The chairman added that the initiative symbolises recognition that Hindu temples are centres of unity, welfare, and heritage requiring preservation.

Ramanan announced five new initiatives for empowering the Indian community, particularly the B40 group, during Wednesday’s Indian Community Initiatives Implementation Committee meeting.

One key initiative involves implementing the Dharma MADANI Programme with its RM20 million allocation. – Bernama