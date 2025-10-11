RM20 million for Tamu Desa shows govt commitment to Sabah Sarawak entrepreneurs

KUALA LUMPUR: The RM20 million allocation in the 2026 Budget for expanding Tamu Desa sites and commercial spaces will help Sabah and Sarawak entrepreneurs achieve better business facilities.

Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Ewon Benedick stated this allocation demonstrates the government’s commitment to fulfilling Tamu Desa entrepreneurs’ requests for upgraded market sites with complete amenities.

He revealed that Sabah received RM6.9 billion in the budget, representing the highest allocation in the nation’s budget history for the state.

The government’s proposal for an additional 50% tax deduction for MSMEs’ AI and security training costs will catalyse artificial intelligence adoption among entrepreneurs.

Ewon expressed hope that this tax incentive would boost innovation and technology adoption within the MSME sector.

He emphasised that this budget reflects fiscal sustainability following government reforms, including the initial subsidy reforms.

The minister noted extensive support for the MSME sector, hawkers, small traders, cooperatives, and franchise entrepreneurs in the budget.

Ewon extended gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his dedication and solidarity with KUSKOP in developing the MADANI community.

The 2026 Budget, themed ‘People’s Budget,‘ allocates RM470 billion in public expenditure with RM338.2 billion for operating expenses and RM81 billion for development.

Additional allocations include RM30 billion for government-linked investment companies, RM10 billion for public-private partnerships, and RM10.8 billion for Federal Statutory Bodies and Minister of Finance Incorporated companies. – Bernama