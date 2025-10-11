Lebanon condemns Israeli strikes killing one in overnight raids

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun strongly condemned Israel on Saturday for conducting overnight strikes on civilian facilities that killed at least one person according to the health ministry.

President Aoun stated that southern Lebanon had once again become the target of a heinous Israeli aggression against civilian installations without any justification or pretext.

He emphasised the seriousness of this latest attack occurring after the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

The Lebanese health ministry confirmed that an Israeli strike on the Al-Msayleh area resulted in one fatality and seven wounded individuals.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency reported that Israeli warplanes conducted ten raids targeting bulldozer and excavator yards.

The Israeli army acknowledged conducting strikes in Lebanon through an official statement.

Israeli military officials stated they had struck and dismantled Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon where engineering machinery used to re-establish terrorist infrastructure was located.

Israel has repeatedly bombed Lebanon despite a November ceasefire that followed more than a year of hostilities with the Iran-backed militant group culminating in two months of open war. – AFP