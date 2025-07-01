RM200k flood mitigation project approved for Kg Melayu Bukit Batu

KULAI: A flood mitigation project worth RM200,000 has been approved for Kampung Melayu Bukit Batu under the Kulai parliamentary’s ‘mesra rakyat’ allocation. The initiative follows four flood incidents this year, causing significant damage to homes and distress among residents.

Kulai Member of Parliament Teo Nie Ching stated that the project will enhance the drainage system to reduce future flood risks. “Work has already begun, and I appreciate the cooperation of technical agencies and the local community. Protecting Kulai residents remains my priority,” she said in a Facebook post today.

Kampung Melayu Bukit Batu is identified as a high-risk flood zone due to an outdated drainage system unable to handle heavy rainfall. Earlier this year, over 50 homes were submerged up to knee level, prompting urgent action from villagers and the Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK).

Residents and JPKK representatives formally raised the issue with local authorities and Teo on April 14, seeking a long-term solution to the recurring floods.