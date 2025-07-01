Petronas Gas pledges safety improvements after Putra Heights fire probe

KUALA LUMPUR: Petronas Gas Bhd (PGB) has reaffirmed its dedication to safety and transparency following the release of official findings on the April 1, 2025, gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Selangor. The company acknowledged the investigation results and pledged to implement necessary improvements.

In a statement today, PGB emphasised its ongoing efforts to ensure public safety, support affected residents, and maintain uninterrupted gas supply nationwide. The incident, described as unprecedented in the history of Malaysia’s gas transmission system, raised concerns over pipeline safety.

“Our Peninsular Gas Utilisation system is built with multiple safety layers and over 30 years of operational expertise. We remain committed to secure and reliable gas delivery,” said PGB.

The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) confirmed yesterday that the pipeline met technical standards but identified soil instability as a key factor in the failure. DOSH Petroleum Safety Division director Husdin Che Amat explained that soft, damp soil beneath the pipe caused cyclic loading, leading to stress fractures.

“Metallographic analysis confirmed tensile overload as the primary cause, resulting in a ductile failure that released gas and ignited the fire,” Husdin stated during a press conference.

PGB assured stakeholders of continued collaboration with authorities to enhance safety measures and prevent future incidents.